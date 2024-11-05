Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Kemper by 105.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
