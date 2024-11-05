Kelp DAO Restaked ETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.83 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for $2,472.27 or 0.03632927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $390.14 million and $5.83 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 226,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 226,710.22628865. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,521.81070657 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $10,767,456.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

