Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 1,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,758. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $728.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

KELYA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

