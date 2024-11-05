KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KBR opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

