Kaspa Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 12% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $59.32 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,211.04 or 0.99507524 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,896.40 or 0.99048520 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,086,939,261 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,065,762,346.24545. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1090145 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $49,581,086.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

