Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

