Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

