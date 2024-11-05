JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMST stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

