JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,505,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,589. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

