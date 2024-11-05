JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.80.

Shares of GPI opened at $368.18 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $255.73 and a 1 year high of $393.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.64.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

