JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,593,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

