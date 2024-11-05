JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $113.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.95. 3,503,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,519. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.