JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

UPB opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Upstream Bio has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

In other news, Director Erez Chimovits purchased 825,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upstream Bio news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

