JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) is FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.