John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.16. 80,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,480. The stock has a market cap of $964.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
