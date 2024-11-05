John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 133.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $964.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

