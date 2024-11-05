JMP Securities Raises Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $59.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $52.45 on Friday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Lazard by 58.9% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.