JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 530772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $863.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 220,177 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 803,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.