Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

AC stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.15. 2,866,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,628. The firm has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.41. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.47 and a 1-year high of C$22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

