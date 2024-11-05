Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.16.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.31. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,920 shares in the company, valued at $70,807,142.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,269 shares of company stock worth $41,382,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,350,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,846,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

