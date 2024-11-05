Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $31,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $492.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile



Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

