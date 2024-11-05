Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Further Reading
