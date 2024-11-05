Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,992 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $31,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $302,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

