Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,968 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $33,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,938 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE O opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

