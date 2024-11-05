Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,495,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,935,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,704,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGU opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $128.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.