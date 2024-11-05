Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $29.54 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $29,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 93,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 378,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.