Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $28.55 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 96.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 159.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 331,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

