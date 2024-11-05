Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $22.92 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

FLQL stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

