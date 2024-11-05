Jamieson Wellness (JWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Jamieson Wellness to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.25 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

