James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

