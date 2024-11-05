James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $344.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.69. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $355.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

