James J. Burns & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $215,998,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 432,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 388,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,176,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

