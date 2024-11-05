James J. Burns & Company LLC Invests $234,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $151.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

