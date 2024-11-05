James J. Burns & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $35,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 90.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.74 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.