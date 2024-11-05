James J. Burns & Company LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $572.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.88 and a 200 day moving average of $550.60. The company has a market capitalization of $494.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

