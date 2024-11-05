iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $315.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.88 and its 200-day moving average is $300.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $237.52 and a 52-week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

