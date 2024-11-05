iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,514 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $480,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $438,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $312.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $237.52 and a 12 month high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

