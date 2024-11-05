iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.52 and last traded at $112.19, with a volume of 84292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.01.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

