iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.52 and last traded at $71.16, with a volume of 35800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $697.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

