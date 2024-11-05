iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

