iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.