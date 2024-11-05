iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $576.78. 542,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $435.37 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $571.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

