iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Increased by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.