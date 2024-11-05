IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $372.21 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $372.21 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,497,433,380 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

