Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 69,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,203. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

