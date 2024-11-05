Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $182.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

