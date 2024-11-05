Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.50 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.39 or 0.00010569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $60.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00034558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 525,005,176 coins and its circulating supply is 473,907,944 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

