International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36.

International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

