Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 3.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.22. 20,011,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 59,321,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

