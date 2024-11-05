Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.5-121.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.83 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.730-0.770 EPS.

Intapp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. 544,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,343. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,865.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,981. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

